Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Nichols Street reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons broke into her vehicle and stole a 9mm Taurus valued at $500. There were no signs of forced entry to the vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Azalea Drive reported to the police department on Thursday that someone broke into his vehicle and stole a power inverter valued at $380. There were no signs of forced entry to the vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Pine Street reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons broke the passenger side window of his 2018 Dodge causing $300 in damages. Nothing was reported missing.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lees Mill Road reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons removed the screen from her back window valued at $20.

LAURINBURG — Tobacco Island on South Main Street reported to the police department on Thursday that a white male entered the business and asked to purchase items. As the clerk retrieved the items, the male stated he didn’t have enough money to buy the items. As the clerk when to put the items back on the shelf the male took the tip jar which contained about $40 and fled. The male got into the passenger side of a dark in color Honda and fled south on South Main Street.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — The family of an 87-year-old resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Thursday that a male had contacted the victim several times asking for him to obtain gift cards in large amounts of money, which the victim did. The family was able to stop the gift cards from being sent out but the male suspect continued to call and convinced the victim to obtain more gift cards but the family was able to prevent him from sending the cards.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Leon Scott Leach, 31, of Montclair Drive was arrested Thursday for failure to appear for driving while license revoked. He was given a $500 bond.