Scotland County Schools names new coordinator of instructional technology

LAURINBURG – Scotland County Schools has named Brandi Allred as the new coordinator of instructional technology for the district. Allred was approved for the new post during the April 12 Board of Education meeting. She replaces Kevin Combs, who was named the district’s chief finance officer in February.

“I am excited about this new opportunity,” Allred said. “I look forward to learning and growing professionally while also staying connected to students in the classroom.”

Allred’s duties will include managing digital content used for instruction, communication, and assessment. She will also provide professional development to staff specifically focusing on the digital learning competencies, digital teaching and learning best practices, and efficiency of instructional practices.

Allred began her career in education at West Rockingham Elementary School where she taught second-grade general education as well as 6th-grade language arts. She then came to Scotland County where she taught second and third grade at the former Scotland Accelerated Academy in Laurel Hill. Allred has also served the district as a classroom teacher at Washington Park Elementary, as well as a K-5 Math and Science Curriculum Coach, a Curriculum Facilitator, and an Assistant Principal at Sycamore Lane Elementary. She is currently serving as Sycamore Lane Elementary’s Digital Instructional Facilitator.

In addition to her excellence in the classroom and leadership in the schools, Allred has received district-level honors and recognitions including Teacher of the Year (Scotland Accelerated Academy, 2007-2008), Scotland County Math Teacher of the Year (2010-2011), Teacher of the Year (Washington Park Elementary, 2012-2013), Scotland County Key Player Award (Jan. 2015), Instructional Support Person of the Year (Sycamore Lane Elementary, 2015-2016), and Instructional Support Person of the Year (Sycamore Lane Elementary, 2019-2020 and 2020-21).

Allred will report to Bobbie Mills, director of elementary education.

“We are excited to have Mrs. Allred be a part of our Curriculum and Instruction Department,” Mills said. “Her knowledge and skill set will help propel teaching and learning towards a trajectory of academic excellence during a time where digital teaching and learning is paramount to our students’ success. I wholeheartedly welcome Mrs. Allred to the Central Office and the Curriculum and Instruction Department.”

Superintendent Takeda LeGrand shared, “Brandi Allred is a value-add to our Curriculum and Instruction department. Her progressive experience in teaching and learning, coupled with her technology and leadership skills will advance our efforts to grow greatness. I enthusiastically welcome Mrs. Allred to the central services team.”

Allred began her new position on Thursday.