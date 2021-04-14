A recipe that will surely be an ‘Instant’ hit

For Christmas 2019, I got an Instant Pot. Since then I’ve used it maybe four times, so I’ve made a new goal of trying to use my friendly R2D2 Instant Pot more often.

I started off with a chicken fried rice, which has always been a type of staple in my family. This, however, was a ‘healthy’ recipe as I’m trying to get myself back into eating better and exercising better. I still haven’t made it back into the gym but hey I’m trying with eating better so that has to count for something, right?

Anyway, I found this original recipe during a Pinterest deep dive but I had to make a few changes.

The biggest change is that this original recipe didn’t have a single form of egg in it, and in my personal opinion you need an egg in fried rice. This was also one of the reasons I thought to myself “this could be the downfall of this recipe” but the good news is it wasn’t.

I used this for my meal prep for the week and got five days out of it which was great because it didn’t mean I was looking for some other meal to eat for my lunches.

***

Ingredients …

1 lb of chicken

2 eggs

1 1/2 cups of brown rice

2 cups of chicken broth

1 cup of frozen peas

1 small chopped onion

4 medium carrots, diced

3 tablespoons of garlic

1 tablespoon of dijon mustard

1 tablespoon of olive oil

2 teaspoons of dried Italian seasoning

Salt and pepper

***

Directions …

Turn your Instant Pot (mine is a six-quart) to the saute setting. Add olive oil, onion and carrots. Cook until the vegetables start to soften so about 3 to 5 minutes. While that’s cooking crack your eggs into a bowl and mix, once the vegetables are cooked push them to the side and add the eggs. Slowly move it around until it’s not liquid anymore.

Add garlic, brown rice, dijon mustard, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, salt and pepper then cook for a minute. Turn off the Instant Pot and stir in the chicken broth.

Make sure everything is covered by the broth and you’ve scraped up anything that could be stuck to the bottom of the pot. Place chicken on top of the mixture and do not mix. Add salt and pepper to the chicken then place the lid on the Instant Pot.

Seal the pressure valve and pressure cook on high for 20 minutes. Once cooked let it sit for about 10 minutes before releasing the pressure valve. Let sit for another minute or so to allow the steam out.

Remove the chicken and shred then add it back to the pot along with the peas. Place the lid back on for a few minutes to make sure the peas are full unthawed.

Move to containers or plates. Top with fresh parsley and enjoy.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe