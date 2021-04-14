“The pandemic has not ended. I thank all our community members who have been vaccinated and continue to practice safe behaviors. I implore others not vaccinated to do so and all to keep safe.” — Greg Wood

LAURINBURG — Scotland Health Care Systems is once again seeing a rise in COVID numbers and its staff is urging residents to continue taking precautions by wearing masks, utilizing social distancing and to be vaccinated.

“I am very concerned about the recent spike in our community and the resulting increased hospitalizations we are seeing, coupled with the diminished interest in community members getting vaccinated,” said President/CEO Greg Wood. “We continue to have much more vaccine supply than demand and the number of people calling for appointments continue to diminish.”

Wood believes the spike is coming after Easter gatherings, as well as a relaxation in behaviors.

“To encourage our community to get vaccinated now, we are announcing that we will offer our very efficient first dose drive-thru clinic here on our campus only for the next three Thursdays,” said Wood. “Second doses will still be offered through May.”

After that, according to Wood, the hospital will focus its efforts on the under-served areas of the region.

“Vaccinations will continue to be available at the Scotland County Health Department and our primary care practices,” said Wood.

Scotland Memorial Hospital currently has 11 patients in the hospital due to COVID, according to Chief Medical Examiner Cheryl Davis. Davis also said the hospital was averaging three to five COVID patients prior to the spike.

As of April 12, Scotland Health Care System had treated a total of 4,180 positive cases and seen 83 cumulative deaths. It also currently has four employees under quarantine.

“The pandemic has not ended,” said Wood. “I thank all our community members who have been vaccinated and continue to practice safe behaviors. I implore others not vaccinated to do so and all to keep safe.”

