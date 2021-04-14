North Laurinburg Elementary sold … again

LAURINBURG — Going once … going twice … North Laurinburg is sold. Again.

During Monday night’s Scotland County Board of Education meeting, the board voted unanimously to approve the sale of the former elementary school.

“The board had authorized the sale of North Laurinburg as part of its consolidation plan last year,” said Board Attorney Stephen Rawson. “That process has taken a little bit longer than some folks were hoping but it has not concluded. What occurs under the statute is the building is placed up for sale based on the offer negotiated and that offer has to be placed up for upset bids for 10 days.

“Any upset bid that comes in would reset the period there would be another upset bid period until the winning bid does not get upset in 10 days,” he added.

In December, the board was told that Alpha Academy out of Fayetteville had purchased the building for $513,000 after a 13-week bidding process. However, in January it was announced the buyer had pulled out.

Rawson announced Monday that Eugene Slocum, who represented Alpha Academy, had been the winning bidder after no other bids were placed on the school. The building was sold a second time for $311,111.12. Rawson stated he didn’t foresee any issues with the buyer withdrawing a second time.

“The board did not approve it originally, they were holding it because it was during the transition period during the election and that lead to a several-month delay and in coming to a final vote,” Rawson said. “So that was the original issue.”

Alpha Academy is known as a S.T.E.M Institution with a mission statement to “help prepare students to become outstanding leaders.”

North Laurinburg closed as an elementary school after the end of the 2017-18 school year but after Hurricane Florence housed the students of Scotland Early College High School when they were unable to return to their classrooms at the St. Andrews University campus.

The building has remained empty since the SEarCH students moved into the former Covington Street Elementary as their permanent location.

Now, the school system only has to remove some leftover personal effects that are in the building before handing the school over to the buyer.

