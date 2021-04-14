Fraud

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg woman reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday she had fraudulent activity on her bank account.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Andrea McCrimmon, 30, of Old Lumberton Road was arrested Monday for failure to appear in Cumberland County. She was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Peter Grant, 60, of Sunset Drive was arrested Monday for probation violation. He was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jerry Baker, 62, of McLaurin Avenue was arrested Monday on outstanding warrants for assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats and second-degree trespassing. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Timothy Britt of Laurinburg was arrested Monday for failure to appear on paying child support. He was given a $600 bond.

LAURINBURG — Brittany Locklear was arrested Monday for simple assault. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Anthony McLaurin, 22, of Hood Street was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Janie White, 34, of Hooper Drive was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear in Scotland County. She was given a $200 bond.

LAURINBURG — Santes Braddy, 28, of East Scotsdale Road for failure to appear in Brunswick County. He was given a $460 bond.