PIM bike run to benefit youth leadership program

LAURINBURG — Partners in Ministry will be hosting its first-ever bike run to help benefit the youth who participate in the Youth Empowered to Succeed Leadership Development Program.

“The ride will also help the program continue with academic enrichment, employability training and developing successful young adults,” said WIOA Program Supervisor Sharon Harris.

The motorcycles will begin the journey at St. Luke United Methodist Church at 1501 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg and end at the Harley Davidson shop in Pinehurst. There will be one stop on Hwy. 15/501 at the Circle B store just before the stoplight at the Hwy. 1 intersection, in order for a bathroom break and refreshments.

“We are anticipating over 200 riders and will have enough free food available to feed them,” said Harris. “There will be door prizes, a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction after arriving at the shop in Pinehurst.”

According to Harris, a grandstand stage will be set for karaoke.

“All COVID safety precautions will be in effect,” said Harris. “Masks are mandatory.”

Harris also said there are no age limits to participate in the ride.

“This is our first attempt at a bike ride,” said Harris, “but we are hopeful of it becoming an annual fundraiser.”

The event is set for May 8. Registration begins at 1 p.m. and the bike ride will begin at 2 p.m. The cost to participate is $20 per person or $25 per couple.

For information on the bike ride or other programs PIM will be having, contact the office at 910-277-3355.

