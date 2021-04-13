RED, RIPE, READY

RALEIGH — Strawberry season is finally here and, according to Scotland County Area Agent of Agriculture and Horticulture Shannon Newton, this year is looking to be a great year for the bright red berries.

“We have an outstanding crop of strawberries this year,” said Newton. “We have had the perfect climate conditions with cool nights and warm days. There has not been too much rain and we were fortunate to not have a late frost which can greatly impact the plants.”

According to Newton, growing the perfect strawberry all depends on the site and care they are given.

“It all depends on the right Ph levels, the right amount of sunlight and basically the best cultural position,” said Newton. “There is an old wives tale that says putting sugar around your strawberries helps them grow into better sweeter berries, but it doesn’t work.”

Newton also said at the moment there is only one place to purchase fresh berries in Scotland County.

“Morris Plant Farm in Maxton offers fresh-picked berries,” said Newton. “but there is not a farm in Scotland county that allows you to pick your own. Many of the farms have stopped letting customers pick their own and provide them with pre-picked baskets or buckets of strawberries.

“We do have an up-and-coming farm that will be offering strawberries, but it is not here yet,” said Newton. “We don’t have a location to disclose yet other than it will be in Scotland County.”

Residents wanting to know where to find strawberries, as well as other farm-related foods, can use the app “visit NC farms.” According to Newton, this app will guide you to local farms that offer anything from strawberries to fresh chicken.

“There is also a website designated specifically for NC strawberries,” said Newton. “Residents can visit strawberries.ces.ncsu.edu for more local strawberry information.”

An article out of Raleigh said NC ranks fourth nationally in Strawberry production, however, Scotland County is one of the smaller contributing counties according to Newton.

“There is however a 20-acre strawberry farm in Richmond County,” said Newton.

The article also provided information on yet another website dedicated to strawberries. The site is www.ncstrawberry.com/farm-locator. On this site the N.C. Strawberry Association provides a listing of you-pick strawberry farms with contact information.

The NCSA will be hosting two contests on its Facebook page @NCStrawberry. The first is a recipe contest and the second is a strawberry photo contest, both contests will be held during strawberry season. Prizes will be given to the winners. Residents can visit the association’s Facebook page to enter the contests, both of which began last Thursday.

