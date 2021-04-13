Jackson tabbed to fill school board seat

“I am just overjoyed. I am excited to be able to have this opportunity to be able to serve the community in this capacity.” — Vicki Jackson

LAURINBURG — After three rounds of voting, Vicki Jackson was elected and immediately sworn in to fill the empty seat on the Scotland County Board of Education.

Jackson was one of four candidates who applied for the open at-large seat that was vacated by seat Darrel “B.J.” Gibson, who left the school board in December after he was elected to the Scotland County Board of Commissioners.

Other candidates included Jennifer Cole, Atondra Ellis and Smith C. Hersman (“Sandy Callan”).

During the Monday night meeting, board members voiced their vote for who they felt should have the seat. For the first vote, Gary Mauk, Summer Woodside and Raymond Hyatt voted for Hersman, while Board Chair Rick Singletary, Vice-Chair Carolyn Banks and Herman Tyson voted for Jackson. Tony Spaulding cast the lone vote for Ellis, causing there to be a split.

It was asked if the voting in the second round could be narrowed down to the two with three votes, however, Attorney Steven Rawson told the board that all the candidates had to remain in the discussion.

The second vote had the same result as the first, and since there was no consensus the board continued on with the meeting and went back to the vote just before a closed session.

In the third vote, Jackson won 4-3 when Spaulding changed his vote.

“I am just overjoyed,” Jackson said. “I am excited to be able to have this opportunity to be able to serve the community in this capacity. I’m just overjoyed.”

Jackson was sworn in right after the announcement and was able to begin her tenure on the board beginning with the closed session.

“I am a hard worker and I am very determined to be an advocate for both our parents in the community as well as our children,” Jackson said. “I am dedicated and committed to doing all that I can to ensure that all of our students in the community receive the best education possible.”

Jackson will keep the at-large seat until it expires in 2022, when she can run for the seat in the election if she chooses. Singletary asked that all the candidates consider running in the next election.

“… I’ll just say my hats off to you (the candidates) for your willingness to be a servant for education in our district,” Singletary said. “I would just like to ask if maybe next time when the election is up there will be four slots open … but I’d love to see the four of you contend for that position and that way the public will have an opportunity to voice their opinion in that regard. I say thank you, I can’t say that enough, thank you for your commitment and your willingness to serve.”

