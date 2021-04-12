Seniors hoping to light up the sky

LAURINBURG — As graduation approaches, Brandy Strickland, the mother of one of Scotland High School’s 2021 seniors, is asking for others to help make this year’s graduation ceremony extra special.

“Dr. Obeda, principal of Scotland High, mentioned he would like to be able to provide a fireworks show for our seniors this year,” said Strickland. “When I heard that, I thought what a great idea. So, I have set out to help the school make this happen.”

Residents may have seen Strickland Saturday afternoon, either at Walmart or on S. Main Street with signs asking for donations.

“My son is graduating this year and I know it has been hard on him and all the other seniors and well everyone as we have adapted to the Pandemic and the restrictions that came with it,” said Strickland. “I am hoping to get enough community support to make this dream a reality.”

A goal of $4,200 must be reached for the fireworks to be possible.

“I would love to reach our goal and maybe even surpass it,” said Strickland. “Any money raised over the goal amount will go to the firework show as well. The more money we raise, the better and longer the show will be.”

Anyone wishing to make a donation does not have to wait to see Strickland out and about collecting, there are other options.

“Cash App is available for donations,” said Strickland. “The cash app to use is $Scots2021. Donations can also be sent to the Scotland High School by mail at 1000 W. Church St. in Laurinburg. Checks should be made payable to Scotland High School, with a memo as ‘Graduation Fireworks.”

Strickland also requests that money mailed to the school be sent to the attention of Cindy Cross.

“If anyone needs to give another way, message me on Facebook and I will meet you,” said Strickland.

Watch Strickland’s Facebook page for more details and for her announcements on when and where she will be collecting money.

“I will go live on Facebook to let everyone know where they can find me,” said Strickland. “I was worried about raising the money, unsure of if we can get this done or not. I read my devotional this morning and it said, ‘Sometimes lies are loud, but you have to let God be louder. Shortly after that, I received the message about doing an article for the paper.

“Getting this information in the paper has restored my hope and I know more people will know about our cause,” Strickland added. “Please help us reach our goal any way you can, no donation is too small and all things are possible through God.”

All donations must be turned in by May 9. Graduation is set for May 28 at 6 p.m.

