Break- in

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Laurel Hill reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that unknown persons broke into the residence and stole a $1,100 gold ring.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of South King Street reported to the police department on Friday that a city of Laurinburg trash can was stolen. It was valued at $100.

Robbery

LAUREL HILL — The Family Dollar reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that a black male entered the store with a handgun and demanded money. No money was given to the male but he left before law enforcement arrived.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Tony McDonald of Laurel Hill was arrested Sunday for a warrant for arrest for injury to personal property. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Joseph Troublefield of Laurinburg was arrested Saturday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Tatyanna Covington, 22, of Pembroke was arrested Friday fro misdemeanor larceny. She was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Danny Seals, 41, of Todd Circle was arrested Friday for larceny and injury to personal property warrants. He was given a $3,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — LaDaniel Louallen, 25, of Marshville was arrested Friday for communicating threats warrants. She wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Jareka Locklear, 33, of Concord was arrested Friday for failure to appear in Guilford County. She was given a $25,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Christopher Johnson of Gibson was arrested Saturday for impeding traffic and resisting arrest. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jeremy Caple, 39, of Cypress Street was arrested Saturday for a cyberstalking warrant out of Robeson County. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Shaquille Pearson of Gibson was arrested Saturday for communicating threats and assault with a deadly weapon warrants. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Michael Bethea of Cooper Street was arrested Sunday for misdemeanor breaking and entering. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — John Revels of South Pine Street was arrested Sunday for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was given a $500 bond.