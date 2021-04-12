Partners in Ministry receives $1M grant from SECU Foundation

EAST LAURINBURG –Partners In Ministry, a non-profit instilling and empowering change to the next generation of children and youth, has gained the support of State Employees Credit Union Foundation with a $1 million grant to support the construction of a Community Education Center on the organization’s campus.

PIM is dedicated to enhancing and expanding its programs and services to meet the ever-growing community needs, and is building the new Community Education Center that will sit on its existing 11-acre, debt-free campus.

“This Center symbolizes a deepened commitment to our community through the expansion of programs and social services, reaching over 8,000 youth and families,” said Melba McCallum, executive director. “These programs and services will foster community transformation and provide opportunities for individuals and families to develop their physical, social, emotional, and reasoning abilities.”

The 20,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art Community Education Center will house the first and only community gymnatorium in the county. The gymnasium will serve as a multi-purpose gymnatorium allowing children and youth programming and production.

The Center will house dedicated space for a Workforce Training/Career Lab, STEM/computer Lab, an industrial kitchen, a cafeteria, multiple classrooms for parenting classes, family meetings, and senior citizen activities, a media center, counseling/office space, and storage space for housing and food ministry.

This new facility will greatly expand PIM’s programmatic opportunities beyond the 70-year old classroom buildings that currently serve in-school and out-of-school youth and children during the school-year and summer months, housing repair program, food ministry, and the One-stop Resource and Referral Center. This community hub will enable PIM to expand its youth and family services, provide gathering space for community events and housework teams to increase critical home repair and disaster relief efforts.

”Our direct service approach stems from our goal to break the cycle of poverty by providing a hands-up approach rather than hand-out in order for each person to find success which is essential to creating a sustainable, collaborative and equitable future,” McCallum said. “Given our dramatic increase in the number of people we serve, we have outgrown our current facilities and are committed to expanding the integrated activities and services that will nurture, equip, and unlock the potential of youth and children; empowering and strengthening families to become self-sufficient by building and sustaining healthy communities through academic enrichment, economic development, advocacy, and coordination of services.”

Partners in Ministry is a faith-based 501(C)(3) non-profit organization and has served the Laurinburg community since 2007.

“Partners in Ministry is an incredible organization providing a one-stop center for comprehensive programs and resources to serve folks from Richmond, Robeson, Scotland counties, said Jama Campbell, executive director of the SECU Foundation. “The new SECU Community Education Center will assist the organization with continued growth and delivery of its programs and services for youth and families. We are excited to support this project and help Partners In Ministry expand its impact for communities across the region.”