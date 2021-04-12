February homicide has led to several arrests

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office has released more information on a homicide that occurred on Blakely Road in February, including a pair of recent arrests.

On Feb. 11 at 10:28 a.m., deputies with the Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots-fired call with individuals in the roadway. Upon arrival, officers spoke to Enos Clark who was loading Shavonte Jarrel McBryde — who had suffered a gunshot wound — into a vehicle to take the injured male to the hospital.

Kenneth Quick was also in the area of the scene and had been shot, and EMS was dispatched to aid with his gunshot wound.

Inside the home on Blakely Road, officers found Monterrio Dejuan Taylor of Atlanta, Georgia, who was reportedly dead from a gunshot wound.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Enos Clark was arrested on Feb. 17 and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, then again on Friday for accessory after the fact of first-degree murder and given a $550 bond.

Shavonte Jarrel McBryde was arrested on Feb. 22 for possession with intent to manufacture, sale and deliver MDA/MDMA, possession of a firearm by a felon and he was given an unknown bond.

Kenneth Maurice Quick was arrested Feb. 19 for possession of a firearm by a felon, then again on April 1 for conspiracy to traffic marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and conspiracy to traffic MDA/MDMA. He was given a $120,000 bond.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is expecting more charges to be announced in relation to the case.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.