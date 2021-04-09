FREE COVID VACCINE HERE at Church Community Services

LAURINBURG — This Vaccine clinic is being offered by Groundwater Solutions, Inc. which is one of the organizations chosen to help administer testing/vaccine in NC.

It will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The hosts for this clinic are Scotland Youth Development and Church Community Services. This drive-up event will be held at 108 S. Gill Street in Laurinburg, NC Participants will NOT need an appointment but should register in advance by going to www.groundwater-solutions,org . If you need assistance with registration, please call either Rena Neil at 384-3168 or Denise Riggins 276-8330. Registering in advance will make your appointment move more quickly.

Participants will be receiving the rapid Covid-19 test prior to getting the vaccine. The vaccine given at this clinic is the Moderna, NAID vaccine and appointments will be made for your next vaccine before leaving the clinic. Again, this is a drive through event, and we will have participants wait in their own cars for at least 15 minutes after the vaccine in case of any reaction. Groundwater Solutions will have trained staff on site to handle all medical procedures.