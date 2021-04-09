City sending letter to Raleigh

LAURINBURG — At the March Laurinburg City Council meeting, the council voted 4-1 to support efforts moving forward to remove the local liquor law.

Laurinburg is one of the few cities in the entire state that requires businesses that want to sell malt beverages such as beer or wine to also have a hard liquor license with the condition 30% of overall sales must be from food consumption. Executive director for the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Chris English spoke to the council about the law in hopes of support in sending a letter to Raleigh to change the law.

The idea behind changing the law would help bring new businesses to Laurinburg and help with economic development according to English.

Mayor Pro Tem Mary Evans was the lone no-vote at the meeting and told The Exchange that she couldn’t vote yes due to her concern about the well-being of people in the city.

“I’m concerned that if this happens there will be more DWI’s and accidents in our community,” Evans said. “I don’t want anything to happen to the citizens of Laurinburg and I’m just afraid that by bringing these things into the community could hurt the people here.”

Evans added she doesn’t think this idea doesn’t and couldn’t work because she saw how well it was working in Sanford but she was just concerned about not having enough resources in the city to take on the possible excess crimes that could come from it.

“I just don’t want anyone to get hurt,” Evans said. “And we have to think about the future of Laurinburg.”

Attempts to speak with Police Chief Darwin Williams were unsuccessful.

From the community

The Exchange posed a question on Facebook asking what people thought about the idea and many were positive. Below are some of those responses.

— Frank Evans: “Should have been changed years ago. Unfortunately, for Laurinburg a few have controlled things to prevent others from being allowed to serve. Just how it is. And like many things here it’s been how things were so that’s just how they were. Laurinburg is perfectly placed. 100 miles from everything. Beaches, Charlotte, Raleigh and Columbia, SC. Having more businesses that could serve beer, wine and other spirits would be huge for Laurinburg. No question about it.”

— Cailey Ann Culp: “I live and work in Laurinburg, my friends and I are all in our 20s/30s. We desperately want to be able to support the little town we love by shopping local and eating local. However, there is nothing for us when we want to go downtown and have some dinner and drinks, so we always go to the southern pines area. I was able to do most of my Christmas shopping from Harley’s and Weknd Warrior and would love to be able to support more than just at Christmas time.”

— John Pierce: “I’m fairly new to the area and live in Laurel Hill but just bought a house in Laurinburg on E. Church St. and will be moving in come May. I’m from another city in NC where I’ve seen how they were able to revitalize the down town area and that included places like breweries and taverns and such. It helped bring people back into downtown and brought new life to it. I could foresee that in Laurinburg especially along Main St. where establishments like that will draw crowds and the other businesses will benefit from it. Also, it could encourage other people to bring new businesses to Main St and give residents of the city and surrounding areas a new place to shop and dine and gather together. I am one who wants to see the Main Streets of smaller towns be brought back to life and once again become the center of activity for cities and towns across the country. I’ve already been impressed with the efforts being made along Main St and this could further assist with the renewed development there.”

— Pamela Lord: Brings a lot of trouble with that sort of change and we are not handling the trouble we have now enough to have more.”

T.J. Simon: “I say go for it. Maybe the county will find something else to tax other than our property. It’s amazing how these “new businesses” have shown up in the past few years. Then maybe with the extra income the county collects, they can find something for our youth to do besides join gangs, do drugs, or commit acts of crime.”

— Michelle Winter Buhler: “Change the law! People who want to go to a pub or brewery end up going to Moore County. That’s potential revenue for Scotland County.”