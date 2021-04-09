BOE votes on new member Monday

LAURINBURG — The vacant seat on the Scotland County Board of Education could be filled on Monday.

During the Committee of the Whole meeting in April, the board interviewed four candidates who were interested in the seat vacated by the Rev. Darrel “B.J.” Gibson after he was elected to the Scotland County Board of Commissioners.

The candidates included Jennifer Cole, Atondra Ellis, Smith C. Hersman (“Sandy Callan”) and Vicki Jackson. The board will be voting by raise of hands.

If an agreement is made as to who will fill the seat then that canidadte will be sworn in after the vote and begin serving on the board for the meeting.

The board is set to meet for its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. in the board room at the A.B. Gibson Center. The meeting will be livestreamed but for those interested in attending in person the meeting will be open to the public. There will be a limit of 15 people in the board room, there will also be seating in PD-2 for 15 people to watch the livesteam.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.