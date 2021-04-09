HONORARY OFFICER

“The entire thing melted my heart and his. It really shows that there are good cops out there … when they came out I didn’t think King was going to react the way he did towards them. They didn’t see race at all and they went out of their way to do something nice for him … he was so excited about the uniform, he even slept in it that night.” — Ieaishia Frink

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department could be expecting a new recruit, but it won’t be anytime soon.

Last week, Cpl. Heather Quick and Officer Dakota Goins surprised 4-year-old King Jabari Frink with his own uniform after he had told them he wanted to be a police officer.

“On (March 30), we got a call in the evening,” Goins said. “While we’re walking around the residence we got our flashlights out and the next thing I know I turn around and Heather is carrying this little boy … the first thing he said to me was ‘I want to hold your flashlight.’ I gave him my flashlight and next thing you know he’s running around barefoot saying, ‘the police is here and they’re gonna get you’ and ‘I’m a police friend now and I’m gonna find you.’”

Goins showed King the patrol car and added within a few seconds he was able to figure out how to work the buttons to turn the lights on and off.

“He said, ‘I want to be police when I get big,’” Goins said. “Heather asked what toys he liked to play with since he wanted to be a police officer and when she asked that I already knew what she was thinking and seeing if he had something. He told her, “I like playing with my toy gun and my police badge but I want a uniform.’ Heather never told them that’s what she was going to do.”

The duo left King with a sticker for the night, but once they left and met up at another location, Quick said she wanted to get King a police officer uniform. So Quick went to Amazon and got him a 4T to 6T police costume and Goins went out to get him a set with the toy gun, walkie-talkie and a watch along with snacks for him.

“We never told his mother we were buying anything,” Goins said. “So when we got into work this past Friday we went by his house … once we gave it to him he was happy and jumping up and down.”

Goins hopes that by doing this, it influences other officers to do the same.

“I told my lieutenant community policing isn’t big around here but if we can do something small for just one kid maybe it will inspire other officers to do something,” Goins said.

For King’s mom Ieaishia Frink, she was happy her son got to experience the two cops.

“The entire thing melted my heart and his,” Frink said. “It really shows that there are good cops out there … when they came out I didn’t think King was going to react the way he did towards them. They didn’t see race at all and they went out of their way to do something nice for him … he was so excited about the uniform, he even slept in it that night.”

Frink added that now King is already talking about when he gets old enough if he can go ride with the officers. King said he liked the uniform and said that if anyone in Laurinburg has a problem to call his friends, Officers Goins and Quick.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.