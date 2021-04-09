Arson suspected in early morning blaze

LAURINBURG — An early morning blaze is still under investigation after destroying a home on Thursday.

“The city of Laurinburg Fire Department responded with Engine 61 and Engine 11,” said Fire Chief Jordan McQueen. “The fire was located on Corona Avenue.”

Units were dispatched to the residential fire at 3:40 a.m.

“The property was a total loss,” said McQueen. “There was also minor exterior damage to the siding of the house next to it.”

According to McQueen, there were no residents at the location, therefore Red Cross was not contacted.

“Laurinburg Police Department still has the fire under investigation at this time and a cause has not been determined at this time,” said McQueen.

Lt. Jeremy White with the LPD said in a report there was $5,000 worth of damage to the residence, and arson is suspected.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]