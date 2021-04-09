Community collection has just four days left

LAURINBURG — With only four days left, the month-long community collection drive to benefit local nursing homes continues to attract donations of all kinds.

“This has been one of the best community drives we’ve had in the past three years,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of The Laurinburg Exchange. “People here obviously care about those who live and work in nursing homes, but more than that they just seem to care about others.”

For many nursing home residents, visitors and incoming packages of needed items have been few and far between because of COVID-19. In addition, staff at nursing homes have seen necessary supplies get tough to acquire. But area residents have responded by donating things like body wash, lotions, blankets, coloring books, puzzle books, colored pencils, markers, artificial flowers, Play-Doh, stuffed animals, baby dolls, painting supplies and gripper socks.

These donations do not have to be of great value — and are not limited to the list. However, no food items will be accepted.

Donations can be dropped off at The Laurinburg Exchange office at 915 S. Main St., Suite H, in Laurinburg between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Donations will be accepted now through 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 15.

Anyone donating can request their items to be donated to a specific facility within Scotland County. If anyone should decide to do so, they need to be sure to label this somewhere on the donation and inform the staff at The Laurinburg Exchange.