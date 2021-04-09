Celebrating National Pecan Month in April

Since 2012, select pecans have been designated as heart-healthy when enjoyed as part of a healthy eating pattern by the American Heart Association®’s Heart-Check Certification Program (www.heartcheckmark.org).

Unroasted and unsalted pecan halves and pieces carry the Heart-Check mark to inform consumers that they meet the program’s nutritional guidelines including criteria for saturated fat and sodium.

The American Heart Association®’s Heart-Check Food Certification Program helps grocery shoppers quickly and easily identify heart-healthy foods that can be incorporated into a sensible eating pattern.

In order to be certified, nuts must meet certain nutritional requirements for saturated fat, trans fat, cholesterol, sodium and beneficial nutrients. Today, the red and white heart-healthy symbol has become one of the most trusted and well-known nutrition icons representing heart-healthy eating.

Cholesterol-lowering pecans

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has acknowledged and approved the following qualified health claim: “Scientific evidence suggests, but does not prove, that eating 1.5

ounces per day of most nuts, such as pecans, as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol, may reduce the risk of heart disease.”

Pecan nutrition facts

— Vitamins

Pecans contain more than 19 vitamins and minerals – including vitamin A, vitamin E, folic acid, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, several B vitamins and zinc.

— Fiber

1 ounce of pecans provides 10% of the recommended Daily Value for fiber.

— Protein

Pecans are a natural, high-quality source of protein that contain very few carbohydrates and no cholesterol.

— Sodium-free

Pecans are naturally sodium-free making them an excellent choice for those on a salt- or sodium-restricted diet.

Hazel McPhatter is an EFNEP educator at Scotland County Cooperative Extension.