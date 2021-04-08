Concern rises over vaccination outreach

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Commissioner Darrel “B.J.” Gibson is hoping to provide a way for those in outlying communities to get vaccinations.

Gibson shared that Gov. Roy Cooper has asked across the state to be getting the vaccine out to people and he is concerned that the need isn’t being met in the community.

“I worry about those people in Gibson, Wagram, Laurel Hill, Marston,” Gibson said. “There are so many people who don’t have transportation and can’t get to Walgreens or the hospital to get the vaccine. So I want us to try and remove some of those barriers by bringing the vaccines to these areas.”

Gibson added in Hoke County the Department of Social Services has partnered with churches to have vaccine clinics.

“They’re using churches, community centers, schools to give out the vaccine to areas who might have barriers that would have prevented them from getting them,” Gibson said. “There are people in Gibson who don’t have transportation … and their excuse for not getting the vaccine is they can’t get there. So why don’t we put up something at the post office so it’s in their backyard and they don’t have an excuse anymore.”

David Pope, chief operating officer at Scotland Health Care System, told The Exchange earlier this week the health care system will be working with the Scotland Health Department along with stakeholders in the community to provide mobile vaccinations in underserved areas of the county.

“Scotland Health used a similar approach earlier in the pandemic as we offered COVID testing in underserved areas throughout our service area,” Pope said. “I anticipate that we will offer mobile COVID vaccination opportunities at many of those same locations scattered throughout our service areas, such as Maxton, Wagram, Laurel Hill, Bennettsville, and Pembroke. We intend to transition our staff to mobile vaccinations in underserved areas as the need for drive-through mass vaccinations diminish.”

Gibson added he has been talking with Scotland Health Director Elisha “Eli” Caldwell to come up with ways to help serve more of the communities.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.