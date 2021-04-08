E-sports is expanding through Parks&Rec

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Parks and Recreation will be expanding its E-sports program.

The department first began registration for its E-sports league last month and now will be having registration for the next league, which will be adding several new games.

“We added FIFA 21 which is a soccer game and NBA 2K21 to test the waters in Sports gaming,” said Recreation Coordinator Jeff Maley. “Each league will have days and times that all games are scheduled for. Online leagues give players the ability to reschedule games directly in the application and without any administrative assistance required.”

The program also offers Fornite and Rocket League. Maley said that the community response to the league has been good so far.

“Considering today’s perception of the gaming world, that carries a wide range of negative stereotypes and concerns,” Maley said. ”Creating a fun and healthy environment, especially one that is counter to existing toxic gaming culture, is core to our esports program mission. We hold all gamers to community standards — located within the platform and on our webpage — to ensure that sportsmanship is encouraged, cheating prevented, and hate eliminated. If there are issues that need to be reported, players have the ability to contact support immediately from the application, and further actions will be taken.”

The department is using the online platform “Mission Control GG,” which is used by universities and other recreation departments across the country. Players will have to register on the app and select Scotland County Parks and Recreation as the organization. The platform provides a safe environment for youth to play on with people monitoring what is going on.

“The platform we use for registration, scheduling, and communicating, has released an update to the mobile app recently,” Maley said. “Much like every other mobile app on a smartphone does; continuously improving usage.”

As of Thursday, there were 19 people registered for the league, which Maley was happy with in comparison to the few other departments in the state that have E-sports.

Players must have the game they select along with a gaming unit in order to play. Players are not able to play directly through Mission Control GG.

Registration ends on April 30.

Anyone with questions on the E-sports or registration can contact Maley at 910-277-2588 or [email protected]

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]