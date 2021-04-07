Blaze destroys classroom area of old school in Maxton

MAXTON — Parts of the former R.B. Dean Elementary School in Maxton was destroyed in an early morning fire Wednesday.

According to Quehell Fire Chief Shawn Phillips, the call reporting the fire came in around 4:49 a.m. and the classroom part of the building was fully engulfed.

It is believed that the fire began on the upper floor in the classroom section of the building. Phillips said the fire marshal was called and the SBI was potentially coming to help with the investigation.

Stewartsville Fire Department and the Laurinburg Fire Department were also at the scene of the fire. Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen told WLNC that the city was paged around 5:30 a.m. for mutual aid.

“The goal was to keep it from spreading to the gym,” McQueen said. “We got it contained to that one building.”

The fire was fully extinguished by early Wednesday afternoon.

R.B. Dean was opened in the 1950s but closed in 2019 as part of school consolidation in Robeson County.

