Parks and Rec to offer athletic classes

LAURINBURG — Hammond Park is going to be the site of a new Scotland County Parks and Recreation program.

According to Athletic Programs Supervisor Edmund Locklear, “Fit Happens at Hammond Park” will be starting on May 18 and going to June 29.

“We wanted to be able to do something to help people get fit,” Locklear said. “This class is for everyone from someone starting their fitness journey to those just looking to add in another class to their routine.”

The classes will meet every Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. in the shelter area at the park and Locklear encourages people to bring their children.

“We’ll have two instructors, one is a certified instructor,” Locklear said. “The other is a P.E. teacher at one of the elementary schools and she’ll work with the kids.”

The program will take advantage of the recent renovations done to Hammond Park, which included a youth fitness course and adult exercise equipment.

“When we added the equipment we knew we wanted to do programs to take advantage of it and this is just the first,” Locklear said. “We’re planning to do some other programs out there … but this is just the beginning.”

The cost for the program is $10 per person but children are free. Locklear added people should bring their own mats to the workout. Those interested can find the sign-up link on the Scotland County Parks and Recreation Facebook.

Parks and Recreation will be bringing back a cornhole tournament on April 26. The tournament will have registration from 6:30 to 6:45 p.m. and the play will begin at 7 p.m., players have to bring their own partners.

“We had a really good turnout for our fall cornhole tournaments so we wanted to keep being able to provide these programs for our adults,” Locklear said. “We do begin to play right at 7 so the brackets and everything is drawn up already. We did have a few instances when people came at 6:55 or 7 and the brackets are done so they weren’t able to play, so if people want to play please come at 6:30.”

The cornhole tournament will be at the Morgan Complex soccer field and the cost is $10 per person.

Other upcoming Parks and Recreation events include:

— A drive-in movie night on April 30 and May 21. The movie will begin at 7 p.m. at the Morgan Complex located at 1206 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg.

— An outdoor jazz concert will be held on May 23 at 5 p.m. The event will be at Hammond Park which is located at 700 Park Circle in Laurinburg.

For information, contact Scotland County Parks and Recreation at 910-277-2585.

