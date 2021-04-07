Break-in

LAUREL HILL — A Laurel Hill man reported to the Sheriff’s Office on March 27 that someone broke into their residence causing $300 damage to a door and stealing a leaf blower, pressure washer and dog house totaling $750.

MAXTON— A Maxton man reported to the Sheriff’s Office on March 27 that unknown persons had broke into their resident. There was no information on what was taken.

WAGRAM— A Wagram woman reported to the Sheriff’s Office on March 28 that someone entered her residence and stole silver nail guns, two air compressors, drills, cords and cash totaling $2,175.

HAMLET — A Hamlet man reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that someone had broken into his residence causing $200 to a door frame.

Larceny

LAUREL HILL— A Rockingham resident reported to the Sheriff’s Office on March 28 that someone stole three ladders and a table saw totaling $825 from him while in Laurel Hill.

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg woman reported to the Sheriff’s Office on March 30 that unknown persons stole a cellphone valued at $1,200 and $1,400 of money from her.

WAGRAM — A Wagram woman reported to the Sheriff’s Office on March 30 that nail guns, air compressors, cords elic and sets of keys totaling $2,150 were taken from her.

LAUREL HILL— Gibson Oil Company reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone cut a chain causing $50 damage and then took $300 of scrap copper.

Fraud

WAGRAM— A Wagram man reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone had stolen his identity.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A Lumberton man reported to the Sheriff’s Office on March 28 that while on Hasty Road someone had shot into an occupied motor vehicle.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Jordan Tyler Walters of Laurel Hill was arrested March 25 for an order for arrest for failure to apply with monies. He was given a $250 bond.

LAURINBURG — Trolie Lucetta Sipka of Laurel Hill was arrested March 26 on an order for arrest for driving while license revoked. She was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — John Keven Hopkins of Laurinburg was arrested March 26 on an order for arrest for misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Daveyon Graham of Gibson was arrested March 26 for communicating threats. He was given a $250 bond.

LAURINBURG — Randy Jamison Locklear of Laurinburg was arrested March 27 for obtaining property by false pretense. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Alexis Lanaye Martin of Raeford was arrested March 28 for a simple assault failure to appear. She was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Julius DeWhitt Stubbs of Laurinburg was arrested March 28 for driving while license revoked. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Justin DeWayne Goins of Laurel Hill was arrested March 30 for failure to appear. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Rapheal Devon Ragland of Laurinburg was arrested Friday for possession of a firearm by a felon. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — James Campbell, Jr., of Laurinburg was arrested Friday for assault with a deadly weapon.

LAURINBURG —Ashia Malik Bryant of Gibson was arrested Sunday for assault with a deadly weapon. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG —Clayton Wright III was arrested Sunday for trespassing. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG —James Franklin Troublefield of Lumber Bridge was arrested Monday for intimidation by pointing a gun. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Sean Shine Morris of Laurinburg was arrested Monday for speeding to elude arrest. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Maurice Bostick, 23, of Anson Avenue was arrested Tuesday for a probation violation warrant along with felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of firearm by felon. He was given a $50,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Melody Radford, 42, of Old Wire Road was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear in Scotland County and felony possession of marijuana. She was given a $15,000 bond.