Laurinburg After 5 summer concert series to kick off May 21

LAURINBURG — The sounds of music will fill the air in downtown Laurinburg starting next month with the annual summer concert series put on by Hasty Realty and the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce.

Unlike 2020, when COVID-19 forced the series to be held virtually, the 2021 Laurinburg After 5 version will offer live performances — one each month from May through August, each beginning at 6 p.m.

“We are so excited to bring the Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After Five series back to downtown Laurinburg and, from recent input, the community is ready to get back to live, in-person events,” said Chamber Executive Director Chris English. “We have a fantastic lineup planned with bands that have huge followings, so we expect good attendance at all of the events.”

Kicking off the concert series on Friday, May 21, will be the Ace Party Band — known for its music from all genres, from beach music to Motown and Top 40s, pop, rock, hip-hop, R&B, country and jazz.

Up next on Friday, June 18, will be Laurinburg native Jim Quick and Coastline. The group has a number of new hits to weave in among their usual mix of soul, blues, R&B and Americana.

On Friday, July 23, the Tim Clark Band will fill the air with music from the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s, all with a twist.

The Tams will come to town on Friday, Aug. 28, to wrap up the concert series with a return to beach music. The evening will be part of a “Back to School” festival in the downtown area that will feature a farmers market, craft market, sidewalk sales and much more.

You will be able to see updates on the Laurinburg After 5 Facebook page, facebook.com/LaurinburgAfterFive, as well as newsletters, emails and online at laurinburgchamber.com.

Anyone interested in sponsoring any of the concerts or to be a vendor during the concerts should call the Chamber at 910-276-7420 or email [email protected]

