A UNIQUE RESCUE

LAURINBURG — Saving lives is her job and passion, but Paramedic Emily Jorgensen said they don’t offer training for the life she saved on Sunday evening.

Jorgensen is a paramedic for Scotland County Emergency Medical Services.

“Sometime Sunday evening while I was on duty, I walked into the bay and I looked down and saw a hummingbird wrapped in spiderwebs,” said Jorgensen. “It was completely entangled from its little wings all the way to its little feet.”

Jorgensen said she immediately jumped into action, attempting to rescue the suffocating bird from the spider’s web.

“I unwrapped the webs the best I could,” said Jorgensen. “My co-workers were also helping me in the efforts to untangle the suffering bird.”

As their efforts continued, Jorgensen said they could tell the exertion and captivity had taken a toll on the bird.

“We decided to mix sugar and water to try and give it some energy as it seemed to be exhausted,” said Jorgensen. “The hummingbird sipped the sugar water for a while as it sat in my hand and of course, eventually yes, the bird flew away.”

It’s hummingbird season

Hummingbirds can often be found this time of year when they head back north as temperatures begin to rise. During the winter they travel south to Mexico and Central America where they stay until time to make their journey back.

According to an article on NARCITY.com by Megan Manning, the speedy birds can be lured into back yards by placing feeders for them to enjoy.

“To help out these beautiful birds, you can actually make your own hummingbird nectar to lure them into your backyard,” said Manning in her article. “All you need is one cup of white cane sugar and three or four cups of spring water. You can purchase a feeder online or in your local pet store.

“Native American’s believed tiny birds bring love and good luck to a person’s life, so North Carolinians must be pretty lucky people,” Manning added.

