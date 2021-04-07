LAURINBURG — Scotland County Memorial Library is sponsoring a free income tax preparation service for its members.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, an AARP Foundation program, helps taxpayers have more discretionary income for everyday essentials, such as food and housing, by assisting with tax services and ensuring they receive applicable tax credits and deductions.

The Tax-Aide volunteers, trained and certified by the Internal Revenue Service, will be offering help with personal income tax returns until April 30 at Scotland County Memorial Library/Saint David’s Episcopal Church. They maintain strict client confidentiality.

“Last year over 900 state and federal returns were processed by our Tax-Aide volunteers.” commented Leon Gyles, the library director. “Also, when utilizing this service the taxpayer should remember to bring a photo ID, their health insurance cards, their and their dependant’s Social Security Cards, their checkbook or a copy of a canceled check (not a deposit ticket) if they want direct deposit, a copy of last year’s return, and all ‘Important Tax Information’ they have received, such as W-2’s, interest, dividends, retirement income and social security statements.”

Anyone needing further information concerning this service and desiring to schedule an appointment, contact the Scotland County Memorial Library Staff at 910-276-0563, Ext. 2.