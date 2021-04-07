Bridge-at-the-Village opens on limited basis

LAURINBURG — On Monday evening, Bridge-at-the-Village opened with a Club Championship Game after more than a year’s hiatus because of COVID-19 restrictions. Those playing were delighted to see one another across a bridge table again and to welcome Club Director Brian Potter at long last.

In response to these same restrictions, however, only fully vaccinated Scotia Village residents were present and are currently permitted to play. It is hoped that area residents will be allowed to play before too much longer, although even then play will be restricted to only fully vaccinated players.

Twenty boards of bridge were played in the game this past Monday, with Jacque and Mac Doubles coming in first place at 65%. Barbara Causey and Lorene Evans finished in second place with 55%, and Betty Lewis partnering with Vernon Baker came in third with 51.25%.

Bridge-at-the-Village is sanctioned by the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL) to play every Monday evening in the Scotia Village Café. It currently plays at 6 p.m. and welcomes visitors to its games, but currently must restrict play to Scotia Village residents alone.

The

players in the photo below from right to left are Joanne Martin, Barbara Causey, Ann Buie, and

Lorene Evans, with Connie Harris visible in the background.

Bridge-at-the-Village is sanctioned by the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL) to

play every Monday evening in the Scotia Village Café. It currently plays at 6:00 p.m. and

welcomes visitors to its games, but currently must regretfully restrict play to Scotia Village

residents alone.