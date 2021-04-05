Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Maple Street reported to the police department on Friday that someone removed $40 of medication from her dresser.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Washington Street reported to the police department on Saturday that her 2004 Dodge Caravan was stolen. The vehicle was later located in South Carolina as Bennettsville Police Department had stopped it and arrested the driver. Bryant Rodgers of Bennettsville was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle. No other information was available.

LAURINBURG — Yard Pride Landscaping reported to the police department on Saturday that while on Scotia Lane a grey Dodge Ram truck drove up to the location the company was doing work. The truck stopped and a white male got out of the passenger side and removed a Stihl chainsaw valued at $350 from the enclosed work trailer. The vehicle then left traveling south.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McNair Avenue reported to the police department on Sunday that her 2004 Mercury Mountaineer. The vehicle was unlocked and the keys were inside. The vehicle was later found on South Pine Street.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Briarwood Road reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had opened a Wells Fargo and Chase Bank accounts in her name.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Purcell Road reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had opened accounts through Wells Fargo and Chase Bank in her name.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of Old Lumberton Road reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had shot at her residence while she along with two other family members were inside. There was damage done to the front of the residence.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Tara Village reported to the police department on Thursday that someone shot into her apartment from the adjacent apartment. There was damage to an interior wall and the apartment where the shot was reported to have come from was not at the residence upon arrival of law enforcement.

Stabbing

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Willow Drive Sunday in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival officers located a 26-year-old with a stab wound. He was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital and later released. The victim refused to cooperate with law enforcement.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Angelo Cummings, 54, of Elliot Drive was arrested Thursday for larceny and trespassing warrants. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — David White, 28, of East Covington Street was arrested Friday for a trespassing warrant. He was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG —Ronnie Chavis, 44, of Lees Mill Road was arrested Saturday for expired registration and failure to surrender driver’s license warrants. He was given a $100 bond.