LAURINBURG — Despite the chilly weather, dozens of people came out to make the trek from Laurinburg Presbyterian Church to Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church for the Good Friday Cross Walk.

The group made stops at First United Methodist Church and First Baptist Church reflecting on Jesus’ words from the cross. The community event was spearheaded by the Rev. Sue Hudson of Laurinburg Presbyterian.

“When I was a young girl, my grandmother took me to a community Good Friday service,” Hudson said. “All the churches would come together at the Methodist Church and there would be 20-minute segments focusing on the last words of Christ from the cross … I loved hearing what the next year’s pastors were going to say about those words and it was a moment of my own faith journey developing.”

Hudson took that experience from her youth and when she was at St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church she initiated it in the church community.

“During this last year of pandemic there has been a lot of division and debate and hatred between Christians that think differently from one another and in my opinion that makes God sad,” Hudson said. “This is a way to bring everyone together because there is really only one family — the human family that God created and most Christians agree Jesus is the center of our faith.”

Hudson came to the church in January and hadn’t planned on doing the walk this year, being so new to the city, but she got a call which made her change her mind.

“They brought to me that we were all thirsty, hungry for something and I threw out the words ‘what if we took a cross walk around Laurinburg and invite all our Christian brothers and sisters to join us?’” Hudson said. “I really presented that to the youth … and they said, ‘yes we’re in, we’ll help.”’

One of the youths carrying the cross was Cooper Sutherland, who is a youth deacon at the church. Sutherland spoke on Jesus’ crucifixion.

“It’s when Jesus is being put on the cross and he looks at his mom,” Sutherland said. “It shows how selfless he is and what he did for us and how it all plays together.”

The Rev. Garland Pierce of Bright Hopewell was happy to do something to bring the faith community together.

“I always want to be a part of the faith community and anytime they’re doing something,” Pierce said. “This brings the community closer together when we come to celebrate events like this.”

Others who spoke included the Rev. Bobby Tyson, the Rev. Jeanne Baucom, the Rev. Jim Morgan, Marty Prince, Crystal Blue and Scott Miller.

“This has been a beautiful day and I feel like God has spoken through everybody,” Hudson said. “I do feel like we’ve been a family today. We’ve been safe with the police accompanied us to keep us safe and help us stay together. It might have been the best Good Friday of my life.”

