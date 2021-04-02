Scotland County Board of Commissioners to meet Monday

LAURINBURG — An update on the Laurel Hill Community Center is one of the topics up for discussion during the Scotland County Board of Commissioner’s meeting on Monday.

Also set to speak is Economic Development Director Mark Ward. Ward will be speaking with the board on the consideration of Project Twin Rivers.

The Scotland County Board of Commissioners meets the first Monday of every month at 7 p.m. Residents can tune in to the meeting by visiting the board’s YouTube Page.

Any questions or comments for the public forum can be emailed to Public Information Officer Jason Robinson at [email protected] prior to the meeting.