Spring break meals will be available

LAURINBURG — The Restoring Hope Center of Laurinburg is providing meals for children 18 years old and younger during spring break.

“We are very thankful to our generous donors for providing the food for us to feed to our youth., including Campbell Soup,” said Scotland County Summer Meals Program Coordinator Sharon Quick. “We have prepared bags for 3,600 children.

“Each child will receive a bag containing five cans of soup,” Coates added. “Crackers are also available for distribution at each site.”

Coates said pre-registration is not necessary for children to participate.

“Families and friends can carpool together to pick up meals for their children from the Distribution Points if transportation is an issue,” said Coates.

According to Coates, last year hot meals were served to the children of the community through the tremendous efforts of Scotland County Child Nutrition Services of Scotland County Schools.

“We were in the beginning stage of the pandemic at that point,” said Coates. “The school system was doing an amazing job of totally revamping their systems of operation in order to meet the needs of the children.

“We partnered with them during Spring break to help with the food distribution while some of their employees received a much-needed break,” added Coates. “Just over 7,500 breakfasts and lunches were served during that time.”

Volunteers at Restoring Hope Center have worked tirelessly each day this week to get all these meals bagged and prepared for the children.

“Another group of volunteers came in after they got off work to help with that effort as well,” said Coates. “Each organization that is serving as a distribution site is gathering volunteers to help with the distribution effort. They are sacrificing their time and resources because they care about the children of our community.”

According to Coates, the purpose of this distribution is to create a food resource for children of our community while they are on spring break.

Meals will be distributed on April 5 and will be available while supplies last. If a Site has any meals left those meals will be distributed on April 6.

Distribution sites

— John’s United Methodist Church, 4861 Main St., Gibson (Town Hall), 10:30 a.m. until noon Monday and Tuesday;

contact Ken Haney at 910-280-2424

— Higher Dimensions Church, 27860 Aberdeen Road, Marston, noon until 2 p.m. Monday and Tuesday;

contact Pastor Sammie Douglas at 910-384-1075

— Nazareth Baptist Church, 25120 Raeford Road, Wagram, 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday;

contact Pastor BJ Gibson at 910-318-1534

— Radical Praise Ministries, 412 Fairly St., Laurinburg, 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday and Tuesday;

contact Amalita Esquibel at 910-504-5778

— Restoring Hope Center, Inc. 507 Warren Ave., Laurinburg, noon until 2 p.m. Monday and Tuesday;

contact Sharon Quick at 910-610-9960

