Items to be collected throughout April

LAURINBURG — Scotland High’s college and career advisor is hoping to provide graduating seniors with something more than advice.

Maya Weinberg is planning a “National Decision Day,” a celebration of seniors who are going to college this fall and a time when she will give each college-bound senior a gift of something useful to take with them to college.

“Seeing as many of our students are low-income, I’m hoping to help reduce their cost of purchasing dorm and school materials,” Weinberg said. “I am organizing this event with support from April Chavis-Johnson, the scholarship and testing coordinator at SHS, as well as the various school departments who are helping to put together gifts as well.”

The idea came to Weinberg when she started thinking about what the seniors have faced with COVID-19 and what lays ahead with being a freshman in college. Though she would normally host a gathering of college-bound students, the pandemic has forced her to explore a different option.

At the heart of that option will be special gifts for the students.

“The items will be distributed during the first week of May, when most students will have decided if and where they are going to college,” Weinberg said. “I will be holding two in-person events where small groups of students will come to the media center, get a gift from our gift lottery (courtesy of community donations), meet students attending their same college, get some advice from teachers about how to make the most from college, and then take part in the college-bound senior video which will be done by students and the CTE department and shared with the community.”

Community involvement is an important link in the program.

“I am asking that community members and businesses who are able, donate gift cards and other items useful for college freshmen,” Weinberg said. “Some examples of items to be donated include unopened towels and sheets for dorms, headphones, baskets of school supplies, backpacks, laundry bags/detergent, shower caddies, microwaves, mini-fridges and gift cards.

“Because the event will be hosted the first week of May, I would be grateful to receive donations from now until the last week of April,” she added. “We will be sure to give a shoutout to any person or business that donates in our college-bound senior video.”

Anyone with questions, including about the tax number, ideas about donations or general inquiries can be directed to Weinberg at mweinberg@scotland.k.12.nc.us or 919-951-5359.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or cvincent@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.