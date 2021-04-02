City to re-establish a Crime Stoppers program

LAURINBURG — Crime Stoppers could soon be coming back to the county.

During Tuesday night’s Laurinburg City Council retreat, Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams spoke to the council about the program. The Scotland Crime Stoppers program has been in the county before, running from 2008 to 2012.

“We’ve been trying to get this initiative going for the last seven years,” Williams said. “We’ve had some roadblocks along the way and we knew it was something we needed. We knew the community could benefit from it and our region could benefit from it.”

The program won’t only be for the Laurinburg Police Department, it will include all of Scotland County.

Williams said that Capt. Chris Young has been spearheading the initiative and will be one of the points of contact for anyone who might want to get involved with Scotland Crime Stoppers.

“There’s a lot of coordination that has to be in order to kick-off the start of this,” Young said. “It was deactivated around 2012 for reasons beyond our control. Since 2014 we’ve been trying to reactivate the program but here recently I’ve met with our neighboring county, the Richmond County Crime Stoppers. They have been very willing and influential in collaborating to get Scotland Crime Stoppers reactivated.”

One thing that Young is looking for, is people willing to get involved and serve on the board.

“I need motivated volunteers that are willing to fundraise, willing to work and speak with businesses and the public about the program,” Young said. “The misconception is that people believe that board members are there to fight crime and that’s not what Scotland Crime Stoppers is or what any crime stoppers program is.

“Crime Stoppers is a community-run program with board members which is a resource where individuals can contact anonymously about on-going crimes or on-going investigations to locate individuals responsible for that crime,” he added. “This information is then relayed from the call center to the perspective law enforcement agency to investigate and seek out the information to establish probable cause.”

Young added the Scotland Crime Stoppers board will hold meetings to ensure that the program runs efficiently and smoothly.

Richmond County Crime Stoppers has stepped up and volunteered time to be the board for the Scotland County branch until the board is formed and then train them for the positions.

“Anyone who is interested in being a part of the Scotland Crime Stoppers can reach out to me,” Young said. “Myself along with law enforcement coordinators working with me will be conducting the screening for board members.”

During the council retreat it was asked if there was a line in the budget for the Scotland Crime Stoppers and while there isn’t anything in the budget, Williams asked the council to think about putting an item in to endorse the program.

“We’re not asking for a great deal of money but we’d like for council to look at it,” Williams said. “I think in one jurisdiction designated $1,500, $1,000 for a year just to make sure something was there … the effort will be to raise money.”

Two of the big-ticket items that come with crime stoppers are that the tip can be 100% anonymous as well as the tipster getting paid if the charges pan out. The Scotland Crime Stoppers is a non-profit organization and the money for the tips will come through donations and fundraising events.

“We are extremely excited to start this back up,” Young said. “This is a national program with over a 95% success rate and that’s why it’s vital for us to have it in our community … when we started in 2008 I was getting phone calls prior to the actual kickoff date and we were making arrests before the official start date last time.”

For information contact Young at 910-291-1753 or email at [email protected]

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe