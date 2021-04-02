UNCP alum admitted to counseling doctoral program

PEMBROKE – Harley Locklear, a Fall 2020 graduate of the professional school counseling program at UNC-Pembroke, will continue his studies in the doctoral program at N.C. State University this fall.

Locklear has been admitted to the Ph.D. in counseling and counselor education program. A native of Pembroke, Locklear works as a school counselor at Apex High School. He was recently selected for the 2021-2022 cohort of the North Carolina School Counselor Association Class of Emerging Leaders.

He credits the overall experience he gained from the counseling graduate program at UNCP with preparing him for this next chapter.

“UNCP was pivotal in me gaining the confidence to continue my education and pursue a doctorate. I was able to work closely with the counseling faculty to become a better student, counselor and person. My classmates and the diverse backgrounds that we came from made the experience all the more enriching, adding essential perspectives to class discussions and driving me to challenge myself,” Locklear said.

He will begin the doctoral program in August.