City talks about youth development program

LAURINBURG — Could the city be getting into helping with youth development in the community?

During Tuesday night’s Laurinburg City Council retreat, Mayor Pro Tem Mary Evans brought up the idea of adding $50,000 to the budget for youth development.

“I see that we’ve done a lot of things such as working with the K9s and all that good stuff,” Evans said. “I think the city should be involved in youth development and I haven’t seen that.”

Evans mentioned the youth council that was once a spin on the city council and run by a former council member. The program, however, lasted only a year — but Evans said by doing something similar it could create future leaders in the community.

“I think we need to put something in here for that,” Evans said. “Some money, a line-item say starting with $50,000. If we don’t do that do something to enhance other organizations that are doing something in terms of youth development. So that we can have viable, responsible young people coming up in our community and having young people learning about the government and doing well.”

Mayor Jim Willis didn’t know if the city needed to set aside $50,000 of money, believing that there could be a small fund put in the budget. However, Councilmember Mary Jo Adams disagreed with the price tag entirely.

“I would not be in favor of that; I don’t think it’s a function of the city,” Adams said. “I would be in favor of giving that $50,000 to the police department for what they’re doing with the youth.”

One idea also brought up the idea of using the North Fire Station on North Main Street, which was damaged during Hurricane Florence.

“I see that as a location for something you’re referring to,” Willis said. “The issue with that as I understand it … we can’t go do it because, if we said we’re going to do any function as the city of Laurinburg, we’re going to be compelled to buy the unaffordable flood insurance. But if an organization was involved in the type of organization Ms. Evans is talking about, could we not provide that facility to them?”

City Manager Charles Nichols did state if the city were to use the building for something they would have to get the flood insurance to not be docked by FEMA. However, the city could give the property away to a non-profit that could use it to help youth in the community.

Councilmember James Garby added he might know a non-profit who might be interested in taking over the building to do what the council was discussing.

Council agreed to have the city look into what can be done with the property that would enhance community development and discuss it at a later meeting.

