Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Charlotte Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that a black handgun valued at $500 was stolen from their vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Warren Avenue reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had forced entry into their vehicle through the front and rear windshield. The suspect took $450 from the vehicle.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Simmons Avenue reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had stolen their city of Laurinburg trash can valued at $100.

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons took a decorative flag and flower case from a gravesite at New Hillside Cemetery.

LAURINBURG — Speedway on Church Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had taken $37 in gasoline.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Tara Drive reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had thrown a brick through their sliding glass door causing $200.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of Charlotte Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons shot at their residence. At the time of the shooting three children and an adult were inside, no one was injured.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Christopher Edwards, 32, of Crestline Road was arrested Tuesday for a forgery and uttering warrant out of Robeson County. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Heather Locklear, 28, of Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Robeson County. She was given a $17,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Michael McLean, 26, of Tucker Street was arrested Wednesday on outstanding warrants for breaking and entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny and failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given an $11,250 bond.

LAURINBURG — Amanda Lee, 37, of Hasty was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Montgomery County. She was given a $3,000 bond.