Parks & Rec spring sports are a go

LAURINBURG — The time has finally arrived for ball fields to once again be flooded with adoring onlookers and enthusiastic players as Scotland County Parks and Recreation begins to bring back spring team sports.

T-ball games will begin as soon as April 26.

“Registration is closed for our T-ball and softball teams,” said Athletic Programs Supervisor Edmund Locklear. “We have nine teams participating this year. Once we start games they will continue to be held each Monday at 6 p.m.”

Locklear also said registration for softball is closed as well.

“This year we have 8U, 10U, 12U and 16U teams,” said Locklear. “Each of our younger teams will play teams from Pembroke and Hoke County. We hope to start games the last week of April.”

The 16U teams will not start until May, according to Locklear, due to some of the players being involved with the junior varsity team at Scotland High School.

“We don’t have any young baseball teams this year,” said Locklear. “We just didn’t have the numbers, so we sent those who did sign up to Optimist.

“We will be taking registration for boys baseball age 13 through 15,” Locklear added. “It is $15 to register and we will be taking those new players until the end of April.”

Spring soccer registration has been extended to go through April 9.

“Boys and girls can register for this program,” said Locklear. “We have ages ranging from 3 through 12. We aren’t sure if we will start the games on May 2 or May 9 since we have extended the registration.”

Soccer games will be held on Sundays at 3 p.m. once they are underway.

“Late registration for the soccer program is $20,” said Locklear. “We are looking at having 16 teams.”

For information or to register children for one of these programs call Scotland County Parks and Recreation at 910-277-2585 or visit civic rec online at https://secure.rec1.com/NC/scotland-county-parks-recreation/catalog?fbclid=IwAR2HMyxpxhQqyQ73dLZR0tQhtAaEGAYX-uQSIGlDuKi9iRxwKe-xnW11sV8.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.