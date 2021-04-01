Airport receives $135,000 state grant

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg-Maxton Airport was one of several airport facilities statewide to receive a grant from the N.C. Board of Transportation this week.

According to information from the state, Laurinburg-Maxton Airport was awarded $135,000 for Phase II of its apron rehabilitation project.

“The $135,000 in state funds will be allocated toward a design/bid (for the project),” said Seth Hatchell, assistant director at the airport. “This is extremely important due to the age and condition of the existing apron, which is original to 1942.”

Hatchell said the monies will serve three purposes:

— Expand the current usable apron for aircraft parking

— Tear down unusable hangars in existence since the 1960s and prepare for a new set further north

— Contribute to the relocation of a new fuel farm.

“With the increase of General Aviation traffic almost doubling so far this year, we are excited to offer more amenities to this growing sector,” he added.

State funds totaling $12.75 million were awarded for various projects that help the airports increase capacity, attract new jobs and businesses to their communities, and improve safety for pilots and passengers.

Other airports to receive state funding included:

— $1.08 million in state funds for airfield lighting rehabilitation at Asheboro Regional Airport

— $2.79 million in state funds for taxi lane, apron and site development at Elizabeth City Regional Airport

— $3 million in additional state funds for the construction of an aircraft apron at Harnett Regional Jetport in Lillington

— $1.66 million in additional state funds for the construction of airfield lighting and signage at Moore County Airport in Carthage

— $85,000 in additional state funds for taxi lane site development at Shelby-Cleveland County Regional Airport

— $300,000 in state funds to update the Airport Layout Plan at Tri-County Airport near Ahoskie

— $3.7 million in state funds for apron pavement rehabilitation at Wayne Executive Jetport near Goldsboro

According to information from the N.C. Board of Transportation, the state’s 72 public airports serve as vital economic engines connecting people and business enterprises with the world. Airports and aviation-related industries contribute more than $61 billion to North Carolina’s economy each year, according to the 2021 State of Aviation report. They support 373,000 jobs, generate more than $2.5 billion in state and local tax revenue, and provide more than $15 billion in personal income.

