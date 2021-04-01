BUNNY BRINGS FUN

LAURINBURG — The Easter Bunny artfully dodged the raindrops Wednesday afternoon on his way to visiting Scotland County Memorial Library.

The Easter Bunny waved, played and hopped around with youngsters for the evening event, which also allowed for parents to pick up books for themselves and their children.

“It’s been a really good event,” said Youth Services Librarian Jenna Maley. “Turnout has been good and everyone has been really excited about the program. It’s actually spurred new patrons coming into the library and asking about our programming.”

Maley also shared on the library’s Facebook page a virtual reading of “The Bunny Who Found Easter” by Charlotte Zolotow for parents to listen to with their children.

The Easter Bunny Program was the last program of March, but on Monday National Library Week kicks off.

National Library Week is meant to celebrate libraries, library workers’ contributions as well as promoting library use and support.

“We are doing a celebration for National Library Week,” Maley said. “We have crafts, online contest and virtual trivia planned.”

To stay updated on what activities and programs follow its Facebook page, Scotland County Memorial Library.

The library is open Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For information, contact the library at 910-276-0563.

