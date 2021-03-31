‘SUB’STANTIAL DAY

JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange Kirsten Dean was at Jersey Mike’s Subs lending a helping hand and preparing for the masses expected to be ordering food on Wednesday.

LAURINBURG — The workers at Jersey Mike’s Subs in Laurinburg mimicked worker bees as they hastily worked behind the counter to ensure each order was made and ready for pick up on Wednesday. They even got their day started as early as 4 a.m.

The reason for the fast pace was due to so many residents participating in the National Day of Giving, which Jersey Mike’s donates 100% of the day’s proceeds to local charities.

“This is the ninth year we have been blessed by the donations from this fundraiser,” said Scotland Memorial Foundation Executive Director Kirsten Dean. “From those eight prior events, we have received over $130,000 to help support patients at the Scotland Cancer Treatment Center.”

Dean continued by saying the money raised enables the cancer center to provide for patients in need with things like wigs and personal care items, transportation and medication assistance.

“It also helps support patients through awareness, education and celebrations,” said Dean. “We (the hospital) are definitely going to be enjoying the delicious subs and subs in a tub today to help the cause.”

Additionally, according to Dean, throughout the day on Wednesday, The Citgo gas station in Laurinburg, as well as the one in Laurel Hill, have a designated “spirit pump” where five cents per gallon also goes to cancer center patient support.

“We are so appreciative of the support from Ron and Carole Gibson, Jersey Mike’s franchise owners,” said Dean, “and Walt and Laura Jones of Gibson Oil (Citgo) for their continued and amazing generosity.”

Additional donations may also be made when purchasing food at the register as added support.

According to Dean in a previous article, last year’s Day of Giving was canceled due to the COVID Pandemic, so she is extremely happy to be able to be participating this year.

Even though last year’s event was canceled, during previous years’ events the Laurinburg location was able to find itself in one of the top three positions for the region.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.