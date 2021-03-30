Schools’ COVID Task Force talks about reopening

LAURINBURG — With the impending return of students looming less than two weeks away, the Scotland County Schools’ COVID Task Force met Tuesday afternoon and talked about some of the last-minute concerns before schools broke for spring break.

One of those focused on whether students in the higher grades would be allowed to change classrooms during the day, and Executive Director for Student Support Services Jamie Synan said that decision would be left to the school administration.

Another question centered around whether teachers would be allowed to work in small groups with the students, and Synan said it would be allowed as long as strict guidelines for wearing masks, social distancing and length of time is kept short.

Finally, another concern was whether students would be allowed to use the restrooms in larger numbers.

“Each school is different, but in all cases, the safety guidelines would have to be followed,” Synan said, “so there will still need to be some limiting.”

The Task Force group also had some questions about reopening.

Darlene McDonald asked about how buses will be handled as far as the number of students it carries and was told that the district is still awaiting numbers for returning students, but that it looks like there will be one student per seat allowed.

A question by Chiquita McNeill concerned the school lunches and whether cafeterias would be used. Maggie Wells said that topic remains in discussion for the elementary schools, but that they may allow fifth-graders to use the cafeteria — using seating on only one side of the tables — and the rest of the grades will get their lunches and bring them back to the classroom.

It was also added by Richard Jacobs that there will be no entree options. Only one entree will be available each day.

Tricia Eury asked about whether cafeterias were experiencing understaffing, and Jacobs said he will check with cafeteria managers this week about that.

The last topic discussed concerned school events and the process to be used for requesting approval from the group.

Synan said the requests must be turned in at least two weeks in advance and then meet the approval of both the Task Force and the health dep[artment.

Three events have already been submitted — eighth-grade parent nights at both Carver and Spring Hill, and graduation at6 Shaw — and the group approved all three. They will now be taken to the health departmen t for its review.

The next meeting of the COVID Task Force will be Thursday, April 15, at 3:45 p.m.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]