Local Easter festivities

LAURINBURG — In just four more days, it will be time for Peter Cotton Tail to come hopping around that trail and some local organizations are planning celebrations for the holiday.

One local business, Scotland County Liquidators LLC, has decided to host an egg hunt to show appreciation for its customers and community.

“The egg hunt is Saturday at Hammond Park in Laurinburg,” said Christine Williams of SCL LLC. “We will begin at 3 p.m. and it will last until 4 p.m.”

Williams said there will be monetary prizes for some lucky eggs.

“We will also have ‘egg prizes’ for other lucky eggs,” said Williams. “We will also be offering snacks like juices and chips for the participants.”

The park will be split into two different areas to accommodate the younger and older egg hunters.

“We decided to hold the event to show our appreciation to the community for supporting our business here in Scotland County,” said Willams. “We look forward to all the egg hunters that decide to come out and hunt with us.”

Parks & Rec

Scotland County Parks and Recreation is almost ready to wrap up its egg hunt and, according to Jeff Maley, it has had such great feedback, the staff is looking at making this their new tradition.

“Director Graham, Amanda Baker at the Wagram Recreation Center, and myself brainstormed the best, most logical way our department could implement our annual Easter Egg Hunt with COVID restrictions still in place,” said Maley. “We went with the most equitable option, hiding eggs in all 10 parks within our county System.”

The plastic eggs hidden, according to Maley, have tickets that correlate with a prize that can be redeemed at the Parks and Recreation office on Turnpike Road.

“If the eggs were found at Murray Park in Wagram, those eggs are to be redeemed at the Wagram Recreation Center,” said Maley. “We hid 25 eggs in each of the 10 parks and didn’t see any left at any of our seven parks in the city limits on Monday.”

The Hunt was set for last Saturday but, according to Maley, it will last until Thursday, which is also the deadline to redeem tickets found in the eggs.

“Prizes range from candy-filled bunnies to electronics, gift cards, toys, all the way up to bicycles,” said Maley.

Children 12 years old and younger were allowed to participate in the Easter event.

“We’ve had a lot of positive feedback thus far for the event and this could possibly be the program next year instead of traditionally having one mass gathering at the Morgan Complex like in years past,” said Maley.

Other events

— Radical Praise Ministries, 1529 Atkinson St., will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday from noon until 3 p.m.

According to its Facebook page, RPM will also be offering free food and drinks. There will also be prizes for the egg hunt as well as games.

— Trinity Presbyterian Church, 13000 Blues Farm Road, will have an outdoor in-person Easter service at 11 a.m.

— First United Methodist Church, 101 W. Church St., is holding two services. The first will be an outdoor sunrise service at 7 a.m. and the second will be held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m.

— Cedar Grove First Baptist Church, 14600 Railroad St., Gibson, will have its service at 10 a.m. and it will also be an in-person event.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]