Larceny

LAURINBURG — Speedway on South Main Street reported to the police department on Monday that six $30 lottery tickets valued at $180 were stolen from the store. The suspect is reportedly an unknown black male.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A 32-year-old resident of Hope Mills reported to the police department on Monday that their $1,800 stimulus check was deposited into another person’s account. There is a person of interest in the case and it is still under investigation.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — The owner of a property on Anne Street reported to the police department on Monday that $1,800 was done to the rental property. The damage included having busted windows, busted doors, damage to appliances and damage to interior walls.