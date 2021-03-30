Just over half of Scotland teachers are vaccinated

LAURINBURG — After Gov. Roy Cooper moved to put all those working in education in the front of the line for the COVID-19 vaccine, Scotland County Schools held a vaccine clinic to help staff get their first dose.

During the Feb. 26 vaccine clinic, there were around 280 staff members from across the district who received their vaccine and, according to Executive Director of Student Support Services Jamie Synan, 56% or 386 staff members have received at least the first dose of one of the vaccines.

“We planned for 300 team members to be vaccinated,” said Superintendent Takeda LeGrand. “And for those who are interested in getting their first dose of the vaccine now are collecting interest information, sharing vaccinations sites and will schedule an on-site clinic if needed.”

Students will be back in the building four days a week for in-person learning when they return from spring break on April 12, and teachers along with students will be continuing to follow safety protocols.

“We are expecting all staff regardless of vaccination status to wear a mask or face covering, wash and sanitize hands and practice social distancing when possible,” LeGrand said. “The safety of our students, staff, and families remains our number one priority and are we are working with Mr. Eli Caldwell, Scotland County director of health, to make sure we implement safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

As students return for Plan A, however, there are some changes in safety precautions for the schools to follow. When students returned under Plan B, the protocol required at least 6 feet of distance between students and staff but recently there were changes to the Strong Schools North Carolina Toolkit followed by the school system which maintains students to maintain 3 feet of distance.

