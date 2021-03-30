Business titan Jack Swink remembered by those he inspired

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County lost one of its titans recently with the passing of Jack Swink, who was president of Swink-Quality Oil & Gas Company for more than 50 years.

His death at the age of 93 reverberated throughout the lives he touched in Richmond County. Those close to him said he was a man of integrity who put others before himself, loved by all, who served as a role model for the next generation of leaders in the region — and who had a unique gift for the piano. He played for Pee Dee United Methodist Church for more than 60 years, as well as with gospel groups and for other events including reunions, funerals and homecomings, but never for weddings.

Former Rockingham Mayor Gene McLaurin said he knew Swink most of his life because of Swink’s sponsorship of youth sports in the county, and later doing business with him while working for Total Lubricants. McLaurin became president and general manager of Swink-Quality Oil in 2007, and though Swink had retired in 2000, he was still on the board of directors. McLaurin said that the official name of the company is actually “Quality Oil Company” but he decided to keep the Swink name on it because it was so respected in the community.

“I knew from the first day [with the company] that I would never be able to replace Jack Swink,” McLaurin said. “And yet I was really honored to be asked to take on this role.”

McLaurin took the job just as the Great Recession was taking its toll, and tough decisions had to be made about the company. He said it was Swink that gave him the confidence to get through it, not by telling him what to do but by telling him that he had faith and confidence him to do what needed to be done.

“It really just meant so much to me,” McLaurin said. It was this encouragement that inspired McLaurin to adopt the mantra W.W.J.D, or “what would Jack do?”

On Swink’s 80th birthday, McLaurin, as mayor, named that day “Jack Swink Day.”

“He was a mentor to me, someone that I learned a great deal from,” McLaurin said. “Everybody associated with our company — our employees our customers — loved this man.”

For Ronnie Wallace, Swink became a father figure. Wallace explained that his father and Swink grew up together, and when his father died at the relatively young age of 68, Swink took on that role. Anytime he had a problem he could go to Swink.

Wallace worked for Swink for about 30 years. He started working for Swink after leaving his job with R.W. Goodman. Wallace said that when he told Goodman of his decision to leave, Goodman said of the career change that Wallace was “going to work with one of the best men in the county.”

In addition to working together and this tight family bond, Wallace and Swink also worshipped together a Pee Dee United Methodist Church. Wallace credited Swink with inspiring him to step out from the rows of the choir and sing solo, while Swink played piano.

“Jack Swink was a Christian man in every aspect of his life,” Wallace said in an interview Friday. “He taught me so much about integrity and being the Christian man I should be. I haven’t done a good job of it, but that’s what I tried to do.”

Another former Rockingham mayor, G.R. Kinley, described the loss of his friend of about 70 years. Kinley and Swink worked together on construction projects, and Kinley considered Swink to be a very “community-oriented” person while Kinley served on the City Council and as mayor.

“He was always eager to make Rockingham and Richmond County a better place,” Kinley said. “I found him to be a man of high integrity and principles. It would be extremely difficult to find someone with greater qualities than old Jack.

“His presence will be sorely missed,” Kinley continued, “and without any question his legacy will live on for years to come.”

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]