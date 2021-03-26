Scotland Health Care to celebrate its shining stars

LAURINBURG – Scotland Health’s front lobby is full of shining stars, each one representing one of the System’s physicians. The stars were handwritten by healthcare system staff and each one carries a message of appreciation in honor of Doctors’ Day, which is celebrated on Tuesday. Hospital visitors are invited to view the many hanging stars, which will remain on display until early April.

More than 85 physicians representing more than twenty-seven medical specialties are located throughout Laurinburg, Maxton, Pembroke, Wagram, and Laurel Hill in North Carolina, and in Bennettsville, South Carolina. Scotland’s medical staff remains a cornerstone of the Health Care System’s delivery of safe and high-quality health care.

Greg Wood, president and CEO, states, ” We are extremely proud of the level of care, support and commitment our physicians provide our community and our patients every day. This year, I am particularly grateful for their perseverance and resilience as together we cared for our community through this pandemic.”

Scotland Health Care System encourages community members to also thank their physicians for the exceptional care provided both in the medical practices and at Scotland Memorial Hospital by sharing their comments on Scotland Health Care System’s Facebook page.

For additional information about the Scotland Health’s medical staff visit ScotlandHealth.org/find-a-doctor.