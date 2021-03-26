FEMA plans to reimburse some families for funeral costs

PEMBROKE — FEMA will be reimbursing low-income families for coronavirus-related funeral/burial costs with up to $7,000.

The initiative was included in the December COVID-19 relief bill, which included $2 billion to be distributed to people who have been harmed by the pandemic and may have gone into debt to pay funeral, burial costs.

Rep. Garland Pierce said, “COVID-19 caught a lot of families off guard who were not prepared for unexpected funeral expenses. I think (the reimbursement) will definitely help those families who in many cases had to borrow money and do other things to prepare for the burial. People wanted to do the right thing by their families to have proper burials and it was an unexpected debt they had no control over due to the pandemic.

“It’s a difficult time for families, and with many people being out of work— it’s just created a real dynamic for families to have to deal with. Hopefully this program will help ease the financial burden,” added Pierce.

FEMA is constructing a dedicated toll-free phone line to apply for funeral assistance. The agency will begin accepting applications in April. According to FEMA, it would be recommended that families gather documentation of funeral cases in the meantime.

Eligibility guidelines have yet to be completely established.

The reimbursement is only available for funeral costs incurred between Jan 20 and Dec 31, 2020. Funerals taking place in 2021 will not be eligible for reimbursement. The applicant must be a US citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien, who incurred funeral expenses after Jan 20, 2020.

An official death certificate that attributes the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19 and shows the death occurred in the United States will be needed to apply. As well as funeral expense documentation including the applicant’s name, the deceased person’s name, the amount of funeral expenses, and the date the funeral expenses occurred. Lastly, applicants must provide proof of funds received from other sources for funeral expenses.

There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien.

In past presidentally-declared disasters under the Stafford Act like Hurricane Katrina in 2005 or Hurricane Sandy in 2012, FEMA has offered help with funeral costs. The magnitude of assistance needed for the COVID-19 pandemic is on a far larger scale than past FEMA efforts, according to a FEMA spokesperson.

Due to concerns of the assistance program being susceptible to fraud, the progress of implementation has been slowed. With 500,000 plus COVID-19 related deaths in the U.S., it will be the largest program of its type that FEMA has launched.

As advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, FEMA cannot verify individual deaths being COVID-19 related. Instead, they will need to rely on health agencies and medical institutions in order to cross-reference federal data with death certificates, according to Politico.

Jalen Head is a spring intern from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.