Liaison Committee discusses budget matters

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Liaison Committee adjourned its meeting on Thursday with the decision to agree to disagree.

During the meeting, which is comprised of three Scotland County commissioners and three Scotland County School Board members, budgets were the main topic of discussion.

Rick Singletary, board chair for the BOE, said he could not speak for everyone but he did have some budgetary concerns.

“We are not yet certain if we will be able to give money back to the county this year as we have in previous years,” said Singletary. “We will be receiving funds from the American Rescue Plan, however, we do not know yet what the restrictions on the money will be.”

County Commissioner Betty Blue Gholston wasn’t happy to hear that and did not understand why there was an issue if the schools would be receiving the government-issued money.

“So you mean you will not be able to give any money back,” said Gholston. “What you-all have to understand is we have to handle the entire county, you-all only have to worry about the schools.”

Singletary answered back with another question.

“What I would like to know is, why you only ask the school system to give money back to the county out of our budget?” said Singletary, “If you are going to continue to expect us to give back, why can’t you ask other departments as well?”

As the debate continued, County Commissioner Whit Gibson tried to give a little clarification on the situation.

“We are required by the state to give a certain amount of money to our schools,” said Gibson. “Several years ago we had to make cuts to all of our other departments to provide that money.”

Darrel “B.J.” Gibson stepped in and told the committee members the meeting and back and forth conversation was null and void until facts were available to be presented.

“There is no point in any of this because, at this moment, we do not have any numbers to go by,” said Gibson. “I think the school board members need to go back to their board and their new leaders, develop or finalize their budget and then we can reconvene when they are ready to present their proposed numbers, which should be sometime in April.”

The committee is now set to tentatively meet again on April 15, and the Scotland County School Board should be presenting the Board of Commissioners with its budget sometime in late May.

Responses from the Liason Committee to clarify points from the meeting were not provided at the time of this article.

